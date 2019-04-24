PSG's Home Kit for 2019/20 Leaked Following Reveal of New Shirt Sponsor

Information about Paris Saint-Germain's new home shirt for the 2019/20 season appears to have surfaced online, following the revelation that Accor Live Limitless will be the new sponsor for the foreseeable future.

PSG agreed a deal back in February which means ALL will now take the place of Emirates on the club's kits, ending their 12-year association with the airline.

🔴🔵 [MAJ] Projection Paris United du maillot domicile de l’année prochaine avec le nouveau sponsor by @Gabi_Roni et @floriangzd1 💪 Le maillot extérieur est un maillot Jordan. Visuel à venir. pic.twitter.com/h8HbsJSvB1 — Paris United (@parisunited6) February 21, 2019

La Source Parisienne took to social media to confirm that the design for the new shirt will likely be similar to that of the 2006/07 season. That year, PSG sported a blue shirt with red and white accents down the middle, and plenty of sources have suggested that they will return to this style next year.

Reliable PSG fan page Paris United published photos on Twitter of what they believe the shirt will look like, having previously gained access to what is said to be the club's official photo collection for their 2019/20 stock.

La Source also claim that the shirt will be officially unveiled on July 1, with the announcement having been postponed until PSG's deal with Emirates comes to an end.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

PSG secured yet another Ligue 1 title on Sunday following their 3-1 win over Monaco, marking the sixth time in the last seven years that they have achieved domestic glory. Emirates have certainly brought about a successful period at the club, but fans will be eager for ALL to continue that trend.

Plenty of top European clubs have been plotting new jerseys for the forthcoming season. Manchester United's new kit allegedly leaked online recently, whilst Federico Bernardeschi and Paulo Dybala were both pictured in Juventus' new strip for the 2019/20 season.