Thomas Meunier Reveals Desire to Play in Premier League as Man Utd Prepare Summer Bid

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has admitted that he would be interested in a move to the Premier League, as Manchester United remain keen on the Belgian.

Many have claimed that United must strengthen at right-back this summer, with Antonio Valencia set to leave once his contract expires. 33-year-old Ashley Young has dominated the position in recent weeks, but the club has been heavily linked with Meunier as a potential option going forward.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Speaking to L'Avenir, Meunier confessed that a move to the Premier League would certainly be intriguing for him.

He said: "I've never hidden [my desire to move to the Premier League] and there is interest, but there's been interest from everywhere, including China and the Middle East.





"Am I unhappy about being a sub more often than a starter? Of course, like any competitor would be. I have my theories as to why but don't want to go into them.

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

"I have a year left on my contract, no point creating a fuss. As to extending contract of leaving? Good question! Discussions are going slowly. I get that my case is not a priority, but since nothing has moved, the message seems pretty clear to me."

According to The Independent, Meunier's representatives are keen for him to negotiate a move away from the club, and United are said to be keen to capitalise on the uncertainty around his future with a summer bid.

They have been linked with a whole host of right-back options, such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kieran Tripper and Chelsea wonderkid Reece James, but signing Meunier would likely be far easier, and he could also be available for a discount as a result of his expiring contract.

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/GettyImages

This season, he has made 29 appearances for PSG, but has often found himself behind the likes of Dani Alves and 20-year-old Colin Dagba in the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

As a result, he has been linked with a move elsewhere, with Everton also named as potential suitors. Clubs would need to offer Meunier regular game time to convince him, but his latest message seems to suggest that he could be on the market this summer.