Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will win the PFA's Player of the Year award on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The Dutch center back has been instrumental in the Reds' title charge this season, with his calm demeanor and leadership skills helping to steady Jurgen Klopp's once shaky defense, helping his side ascend to the top of the Premier League in the process.

He had been hotly tipped to win the award alongside Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who himself has enjoyed an outstanding campaign.

But The Mirror report that it's Van Dijk who has won over his peers, seeing off other competition from teammate Sadio Mane, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva.

Van Dijk's stellar performances, coupled with the rise to prominence of Joe Gomez alongside him in central defense, and the arrival of Alisson Becker in goal have helped Liverpool keep 19 clean sheets this season - conceding just 20 goals in their 35 Premier League games played until now.

The Reds have lost just once this season in the league as a result - against title rivals City at the Etihad - and now face a thrilling conclusion to the season, as they look to wrap up their first ever Premier League crown.

They take on Huddersfield this weekend at Anfield, before rounding off their league campaign with games against Newcastle and Wolves. The fun may not stop with the league title, however, with a two-legged Champions League semifinal against Barcelona also on the horizon for Jurgen Klopp's side.