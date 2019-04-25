West Ham & Leicester 'Express Interest' Ahead of Potential Summer Bids for Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu

West Ham and Leicester have expressed their interest in Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu as they begin drawing up potential targets this summer.

The Premier League duo are both said to be tracking the 25-year-old attacking midfielder as they look to strengthen their squad depths, and it's thought that he would be willing to make the move to England.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

As reported by Turkish newspaper Fanatik, Calhanoglu has been made available for transfer by Milan for a fee around €30m - this despite the fact that he has featured prominently for the Rossoneri this season.

He has two goals and 13 assists to his name in all competitions, with Milan currently sitting fourth in Serie A - Gennaro Gattuso's side having five games left to try and secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Calhanoglu has been at Milan since 2017 after signing from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial fee of €20m. The Turkish international has since made 86 appearances for the club since his arrival, with 41 of them coming this season.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The Hammers have identified the Turkish international as a key transfer target as they look to add to their attacking options. A move to Calhanoglu would also be very timely, with Marko Arnautovic possibly leaving the club this summer.

Leicester, meanwhile, have also expressed their interest in the 25-year-old in a bid to strengthen their wide options. Brendan Rodgers already has the likes of James Maddison and Demarai Gray in his ranks, but would be eager to bring Calhanoglu to King Power Stadium.

Since the arrival of Gattuso as Milan’s new manager, Calhanoglu has taken up a key role in his side. He has only missed two league games all season, and has made more appearances than anyone else in the squad this season.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

As well as his talent, Calhanoglu’s international experience could be another key factor for West Ham and Leicester. The Turkish international made his senior debut back in 2013, and has since scored ten goals in 41 internationals.