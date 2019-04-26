Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04: Huub Stevens' Best Available Konigsblauen Lineup

Schalke travel to the Westfalenstadion on Saturday afternoon hoping to cause an upset in the Revierderby against Borussia Dortmund and help quell fears of relegation.

Stevens' side have won just one game in their last 12 and lie just six points above the relegation zone. Should Stuttgart find any form in the remaining four fixtures, Schalke could be looking at a very nervy end to the season.

Die Knappen fans are more used to pushing towards the top end of the table and feel let down by their side this season. Schalke players will be hoping that a victory in the Revierderby on Saturday will go a long way to repairing the schism that currently exists between supporters and team.

Here is a look at how Schalke could line up.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Alexander Nubel (GK) - The German stopper has come into the side in the second half of the season, but has not helped improve results. Having kept just two clean sheets in his 14 games, he will need to exceed himself to keep out a fierce Dortmund attack.

Benjamin Stambouli (CB) - The former Tottenham midfielder has been a mainstay in the Schalke lineup when he has stayed fit this season. He will lead his side out on Saturday and hope to inspire his teammates to pull off an unlikely victory.

Salif Sane (CB) - Missing just one game all season, Sane has been a regular feature of this Schalke back three. Despite impressive performances in the Champions League, he has been unable to replicate this form in the Bundesliga.

Matija Nastasic (CB) - Having signed from Manchester City in 2015, Nastasic now finds himself as a Schalke regular. Prone to a late tackle, the Serbian may struggle to keep up with the pace of Dortmund's attack.

Midfielders

Jörg Schüler/GettyImages

Daniel Caligiuri (RM) - Perhaps adopting a more defensive role to counteract Dortmund's threat down the left, Caligiuri could line up on the right hand side for Schalke. The German bagged a consolation in his side's 5-2 defeat to Hoffenheim and that should be enough to earn him a starting role in the Revierderby.

Weston McKennie (CM) - The United States international has featured regularly for Schalke this term and is expected to continue in the centre of midfield on Saturday. With fellow midfielder Nabil Bentaleb relegated to the reserves, Weston will need to step up for his team.

Omar Mascarell (CM) - The former Real Madrid man sits at the base of the Schalke midfield and will drop into defence when necessary on Saturday. The Spaniard will look to occupy the same spaces and Marco Reus and prevent the German from causing trouble.

Amine Harit (CM) - The Moroccan midfielder is another who has benefitted from the ill-discipline of teammate Bentaleb, as he is set to line up against Dortmund on Saturday. The 21-year-old will see this fixture as the perfect opportunity to make a name for himself on the big stage.

Bastian Oczipka (LM) - More of a left back than a left midfielder, the former Eintracht man will need to showcase his defensive qualities on Saturday as he looks to keep star man Jadon Sancho quiet.

Forwards

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Breel Embolo (ST) - With Steven Skrzybski due to miss out through injury, Embolo could be chosen to lead the line again. With just four goals in his 16 appearances this season, the Swiss forward will be looking to add to his tally at the weekend.





Guido Burgstaller (ST) - Having bagged a goal in Schalke's previous fixture, Burgstaller is sure to keep his spot for the trip to Dortmund on Saturday. The Austrian may not have many chances come his way, but will need to take any opportunity he gets for Schalke to come away with the points.