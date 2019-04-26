Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04: Lucien Favre's Best Available BVB Lineup

Borussia Dortmund enter their fixture with Schalke at the weekend knowing victory would see them return to the top of the table for at least 24 hours.

With Bayern playing on Sunday, a victory on Saturday would put pressure on the league leaders to take all three points away from home.

Having won 4-0 on the road in their last game, Favre is unlikely to tinker with his lineup too much, as he will be looking for more of the same in the Revierderby.

With the away side likely to be fired up and hoping to arrest their poor run of form, the Dortmund coach will need to pick players who are up for a battle on Saturday afternoon.

Here's a look at how Dortmund could line up.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Roman Burki (GK) - The Swiss stopper has been a consistent performer for Dortmund all season and will continue between the sticks at the weekend. In a game where the home team will have the majority of the ball, Burki will need to be on high alert for when he is called to action.

Marius Wolf (RB) - With Lukasz Piszczek expected to miss out due to injury, 23-year-old Wolf will deputise. Part of the back four that kept a clean sheet last time out, Wolf would be over the moon if he can repeat that on Saturday.

Julian Weigl (CB) - It is no coincidence that Dortmund's three defeats this season have come when Weigl has not started. The German can expect to keep his place on Saturday afternoon.

Manuel Akanji (CB) - The young Swiss defender has been a regular feature in Favre's defence this season and they will need him to be at his best this weekend to deal with a determined Schalke side.

Abdou Diallo (LB) - Completing the youthful Borussia back four is 22-year-old Frenchman Diallo, who has been a consistent figure in Favre's set up this year. He'll be looking to get forward and join in BVB attacks whenever possible.

Midfielders

THOMAS KIENZLE/GettyImages

Axel Witsel (CM) - The Belgian has protected his defence from the base of midfield all season and will continue to do so on Saturday. His ability to shift play from side to side will be crucial to Dortmund's hopes of finding gaps in the Schalke defence.

Thomas Delaney (CM) - Forming an illustrious partnership with Witsel this season, Delaney helps pull the strings in midfield. The Dane will look to support the more attacking players in the team when possible on Saturday afternoon.

Marco Reus (CAM) - Dortmund's captain and talisman Reus is the first name on Favre's team sheet. Expected to play the number ten role, the German midfielder will make late runs into the box looking to get on the end of his wingers' crosses.

Forwards

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Jadon Sancho (RW) - Brit abroad Jadon Sancho will be giving the Schalke left-back nightmares ahead of this tie. The young Englishman has been one of the stand-out performers for Dortmund this season and will be expected to produce some magic once again on Saturday.

Mario Gotze (ST) - Not your typical out and out striker, Gotze is likely to continue at the point of the Dortmund attack. Adopting more of a false nine role, Gotze will be looking to create as many chances as he finishes.

Raphael Guerreiro (LW) - The Portuguese winger has kept Chelsea's new signing Christian Pulisic out of the team for much of this season with his impressive performances. Linking up well with other forwards, Guerreiro will be relentlessly probing the Schalke back four this weekend.