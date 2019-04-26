Crystal Palace vs Everton: Roy Hodgson's Best Available Eagles Lineup

Having watched his team snatch a thrilling win against Arsenal on Sunday, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will have a lot of confidence coming into his side's clash with Everton this weekend.

The former England boss will have been impressed with the performances of his forwards Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha, both of whom scored against the Gunners on Sunday afternoon.

Although Marco Silva's Toffees travel to Selhurst Park on the back of a sublime 4-0 victory over Manchester United, Hodgson will be determined to bag an extra three points as the 2018/19 draws closer to a close.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Having already set the tone with their victory over Unai Emery's side, perhaps Hodgson can snatch a successive league win and push for a stronger Premier League finish this season.

With no fresh injuries after their clash with Arsenal, here's how the Glaziers could look to face Everton on Saturday.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Vicente Guaita (GK) - The Spaniard has appeared 17 times for Palace this season and has kept an impressive six clean sheets. Despite conceding two on the weekend, he should get the nod again on Saturday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - Sunday's performance was another example of why Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been so frequently recognised as one of England's top, young stars. Having already appeared 32 times for the Eagles this season, the 21-year-old offers both attacking and defensive support and will be itching to start on Saturday.

Martin Kelly (CB) - The Crystal Palace veteran has faced Everton a fair few times in his career, and will likely start against them on Saturday as well. Having only played 10 times this season, he'll be wanting to get some more game time as the 2018/19 season draws closer to its end.

Scott Dann (CB) - Another Eagle through and through, Scott Dann put in a solid defensive shift against the Gunners on Sunday and should have done enough to earn his place in the starting XI on the weekend.

Joel Ward (LB) - The last name to complete an all English back four, Joel Ward has been decent in his recent appearances for his side. Patrick van Aanholt was left on the bench for the trip to Arsenal and will probably feature there again on Saturday.

Midfielders

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

James McArthur (RM) - Popping up with a crucial goal on the weekend, the Scottish midfielder is enjoying a good season with the Eagles. Having appeared 35 times this season, he has bagged himself three goals and five assists.

Luka Milivojevic (CM) - The Serbian midfield maestro is having a cracking season with the Glaziers, scoring 12 goals throughout the 2018/19 campaign. At 28 years old, his attacking prowess and footballing intelligence could help his side thwart the Toffees' attacking midfield play on Saturday.

Cheikhou Kouyate (CM) - Making 29 appearances in the Premier League this season, the former West Ham midfielder could be integral in providing defensive support on the weekend.

Max Meyer (LM) - Having grown into his role at the club throughout his debut season, the 23-year-old German is showing signs that he can push on and get even more goals next year. Although he has only netted once during the 2018/19 campaign, he could certainly pose a threat to the Everton defence.

Forwards

Warren Little/GettyImages

Christian Benteke (ST) - The former Liverpool striker scored his first goal in his last 20 Premier League appearances for the Eagles on Sunday afternoon. Having netted the opener, he must be full of confidence and will be eager to kick on with his form against his former Merseyside rivals.

Wilfried Zaha (ST) - When he performs like he did against the Gunners, the 26-year-old demonstrates exactly why he gets so much fan and media attention. The Ivory Coast forward can turn a game on its head with his trickery and ability to unlock defences, and Marco Silva will be wary of the problems he can cause the Toffees defence.