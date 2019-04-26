Inter vs Juventus: Luciano Spalletti's Best Available Nerazzurri Lineup

It's Inter's turn to host Derby d'Italia, with the Nerazzurri coming up against Juventus for the 204th time in their history.

Luciano Spalletti is still looking to secure Champions League football for next season and Inter are currently five points inside the top four, but with a trip to Napoli still to come before the end of the campaign they need to make up for their dropped points over the last few weeks.

Here's a look at how they could lineup on Saturday.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Samir Handanović (GK) - The veteran goalkeeper is still one of the top performing shot-stoppers in Serie A and he's helped Inter keep the second best defensive record in the league this season.





Danilo D'Ambrosio (RB) - The Italian might only be playing due to Šime Vrsaljko's long-term injury, but D'Ambrosio hasn't disappointed in defence as he's gone on to make 26 appearances in the league, having direct involvement in seven goals.

Stefan de Vrij (CB) - The Netherlands international is still only in his first season at San Siro, but the former Lazio star has adapted to life with Inter like a duck to water.

Milan Škriniar (CB) - It's no surprise that Europe's biggest clubs are keeping tabs on Milan Škriniar, and the Slovakia international has once again been one of the most commanding centre backs in Serie A this season.

Kwadwo Asamoah (LB) - Another summer signing who arrived at San Siro on a free transfer, the former Juventus midfielder has been a revelation for the Nerazzurri and over the last month has been one of the best defenders in the league.

Midfielders

Matías Vecino (CM) - The Uruguay international's reputation as a hard-hitting defensive midfielder will be important against Juventus, but his ability on the ball and range of passing will also help Inter transition to attack.

Roberto Gagliardini (CM) - The 25-year-old hasn't been a regular part of Luciano Spalletti's plans this season but he's shown his outstanding ability in the final third, scoring five goals in just 17 games.

Radja Nainggolan (CM) - It hasn't quite been the debut season in Milan that Radja Nainggolan was hoping for when he left Roma, but the Belgian still has the ability to win games by himself and he'll be a threat throughout the match.

Forwards

Matteo Politano (RW) - The Italian has made 31 appearances since arriving on loan from Sassuolo, scoring four goals and claiming the same amount of assists.

Mauro Icardi (ST) - It's been a season to forget for Mauro Icardi as problems off the pitch have stolen the headlines, but the Argentine remains the club's biggest threat going forward and he'll be desperate to score against Juventus.

Ivan Perišić (LW) - The World Cup finalist hasn't always had it easy at San Siro but his form is starting to pick up just in time for Derby d'Italia, having been directly involved in four goals in their last four games.