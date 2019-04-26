Inter vs Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri's Best Available Bianconeri Lineup

Juventus will travel to San Siro for the 86th time in Serie A on Saturday as they look to crown their title win last weekend by grabbing the bragging rights in Derby d'Italia.

An eighth consecutive league title was secured thanks to a decisive own goal from Fiorentina defender Germán Pezzella, but manager Massimiliano Allegri will demand that the Bianconeri look to end the season on a high rather than sit back and relax.

Here's how Juventus could set up this weekend.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Wojciech Szczęsny (GK) - The Poland international is quickly earning a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe thanks to his performances in Turin this season.

João Cancelo (RB) - It's not been an easy start to life for the Portuguese full back since leaving Valencia, but the 24-year-old's ability going forward can prove to be a vital part of Massimiliano Allegri's system.

Danielle Rugani (CB) - There are still serious doubts about whether Rugani has what it takes to be a long-term option for I Bianconeri, and he's only made 14 league appearances this season.

Leonardo Bonucci (CB) - His return in the summer has been vital for his performances on the pitch, but this season will unsurprisingly be largely remembered for how Bonucci has conducted himself off it.

Alex Sandro (LB) - The Brazilian's future is still in doubt as Juve continue to be linked with an array of left backs, but Sandro has still made 28 appearances this season and he's widely regarded as one of the best left backs in Europe.

Midfielders

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Federico Bernardeschi (RM) - The Italian still hasn't been able to replicate the same form which earned him a move from Fiorentina in the first place, but Bernardeschi will be able to offer Juventus some natural width this weekend.





Emre Can (CM) - Summer signing Emre Can has spent much of this season learning from Sami Khedira, but he's only failed to start three games he's been available for since the turn of the year.

Rodrigo Bentancur (CM) - The Uruguayan is starting to find his feet in Turin and has cemented his place in Juventus' starting lineup, featuring from the outset in 61% of his 29 Serie A appearances this season.

Blaise Matuidi (LM) - Matuidi has made 27 appearances in Serie A this season and even at the age of 32, the natural central midfielder is proving to be a vital part of Juve's current system out on the left.

Forwards

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Moise Kean (ST) - For all of Juve's success in Serie A this season, the breakout story of Moise Kean might just be their biggest highlight of the whole campaign. The Italy international has scored six goals in just nine league appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST) - He wasn't able to deliver the Champions League like was expected when Ronaldo moved to Juventus, and three strikers have scored more league goals than him, but the Portuguese forward has been at the centre of their title defence this season.