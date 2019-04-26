Jurgen Klopp Issues Warning to Manchester City Ahead of Another Crucial Weekend in the Title Race

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Manchester City have no easy task on their hands when they travel to Burnley this weekend, saying he is glad it is not his side making the trip to Turf Moor.

Many expect City to go on and retain the Premier League title after reclaiming top spot with a win over Manchester United during the week, and they sit a point clear of the Reds after 35 games apiece.

The leaders travel to Burnley on Sunday, however, and should Liverpool overcome the distant-bottom and long-since relegated Huddersfield at Anfield on Friday, City will know only a win will do against Sean Dyche's men - who have taken ten points from their last 12 available after drawing with Chelsea on Monday.

👊 - "We'll be looking to fight for everything we can get and to win the game."



Sean Dyche says @ManCity will not be expecting 'a walk in the park' when they face his @BurnleyOfficial side this weekend: https://t.co/YWL4IUiIyI pic.twitter.com/MjxUGODl7K — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 26, 2019

“It gives us the chance to change again the lead for a couple of hours,” Klopp said of the Huddersfield match, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“Hopefully that will happen. Is Burnley a place that I would love to have now on the schedule for us? No, honestly not.

“It is not a place where you think: ‘Oh nice, we are going to Burnley. Easy points.'

“It is a tough place to go and they are in a good momentum. They are used to that style of play. They have got 40 points now and that is good."

The German added that his side can only afford to focus on their own performances at this late stage of the season. Although they have lost just once in the league all season - to City in January - achieving three wins from the final three matches is all they can do to affect the remainder of the title race, with the rest taken out of their hands by their rivals' similarly stellar form.

“We just have to be focused. For others it is really hard, like intense, to separate it, but for us it was not a problem. That is what we have to do again and then we will see.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“There is so much good advice I could listen to - rest players here, don’t focus on the Champions League, do this, do that, but they are from people who are not in the situation.

“We just have to play the games and so far it was pretty good. That is what we have to do again.”