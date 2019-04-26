Juventus Keen to Pursue Nabil Fekir Deal as Lyon Prepare to Sanction Summer Exit

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir will be allowed to leave the club this summer, and could be on the move to Italian champions Juventus.

Fekir's on-again-off-again move to Liverpool was one of the dominant transfer stories of last summer, with talks eventually collapsing as the 25-year-old club captain opted to stay at the club who gave him his professional breakthrough.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

According to French newspaper L'Equipe (via GFFN), however, his decision to stay put for now came alongside a gentleman's agreement with the club's hierarachy that he would be allowed to leave in 12 months.

That period is of course nearing his expiry, and although talks had been underway over a new contract - potentially as a last gasp bid to keep him at the club - it's reported that Juventus are at the front of the queue to take advantage and finally lure him away.

There is no mention of a fee as yet, but given that he's had yet another solid season in Ligue 1, scoring 12 and assisting seven in all competitions with Lyon sitting in third place, the £50m Liverpool were touted to be fronting for him doesn't seem like much of a stretch.

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

Drastic squad renovations seem to be in fashion this summer. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are all reported to be doing it, and it seems Fekir could be part of Juve's attempt at following suit.

Having once again fallen out of the Champions League prematurely, rumour has it that Cristiano Ronaldo has told the club he will be leaving if things don't change. With Aaron Ramsey already in the door and Fekir possibly on his way, then, it seems fortunes may be turning in Turin.