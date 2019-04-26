Maurizio Sarri's Coaching Staff 'Expect' to Be Sacked by the End of the Season

Maurizio Sarri's coaching staff at Chelsea are expecting to be out of a job come the end of the season, after a tumultuous campaign in west London.



Despite qualification for next season's Champions League still achievable through both a top four spot in the Premier League and victory in the Europa League, discord behind the scenes is said to be so high that many of Sarri's employees see their future away from Stamford Bridge, according to The Sun.



Sarri's frustrations got the better of him during Monday night's 2-2 draw with Burnley at the Bridge, when he was expelled from the dugout in the 94th minute after repeatedly leaving his technical area and occasionally encroaching on Sean Dyche's.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Italian was hit with charges of misconduct by the FA, and on Thursday he accepted an £8,000 fine, as revealed by the governing body's spokesperson, in a statement which read:



"Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 after he admitted a misconduct charge from The FA and accepted the standard penalty."



It was understood that some of the 60-year-old's anger was provoked by members of the Clarets' backroom staff, with reports claiming the coach had repeatedly been called a 'sh*t Italian'.

Indeed, in his post-match press conference, Gianfranco Zola, who was handed the duties by his superior, revealed: "I think he's been told something from their bench, but don't ask me exactly what. I don't want to go down that line, but we'll see what we can do about that.

"I think there will be a follow [up] on that. Maurizio felt very unhappy. We understand it's a football game. You say words because of the adrenalin, but he wasn't particularly happy."

The club did indeed submit a report to the game's official, Kevin Friend, in lieu of a review from the FA, but both clubs have since sought to draw a line under the affair, releasing a joint statement which explained: "Issues arising between both benches during Monday night’s match have been resolved between the coaches and clubs, and a line has been drawn under the matter."

Despite that setback, and the future of their head coach and his staff uncertain, the Blues still retain a great chance at attaining a top four place, following both Manchester United and Arsenal's losses midweek to Manchester City and Wolves respectively.

They face United this Sunday at Old Trafford.

