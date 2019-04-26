Patrick Vieira Refuses to Rule Out Premier League Return During Management Career

By 90Min
April 26, 2019

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has refused to rule out the possibility of returning to the club as a manager in the future.

Vieira started his managerial career at New York City FC in MLS before taking the reins at Ligue 1 side OGC Nice in June 2018.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Frenchman was linked with Arsenal last summer following the departure of Arsène Wenger and is likely to be considered one of the favourites to take over at the north London club when current manager Unai Emery leaves.


Wenger has said that his former player has the capabilities to take over at Arsenal in the future and Vieira admits that he still follows English football but did not comment on the speculation linking him with a return to the Gunners.


"You never know. I'm still a big fan of the Premier League," he told Sky Sports (as quoted by football.london).


The 42-year-old made 406 appearances for Arsenal, winning three Premier League titles and three FA Cups, most famously captaining the 'Invincibles' side of 2004, who finished the entire Premier League campaign without suffering a single loss.

He also achieved success at international level with France, winning the World Cup in 1998 and the UEFA European Championship in 2000.

SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/GettyImages

Widely known for his aggression and tenacity as a player, Vieira says that he has had to be more disciplined as a manager: "When you are on the field, you have a feeling that you are in control. I've always been calm, it's just about the passion I used to have for the game and sometimes going over the line," he added.


"Now as a coach, you have to be a leader and set an example."

