PFA WSL Team of the Year: Arsenal, Manchester City & Chelsea Dominate XI

The votes are in, and the PFA WSL team of the season has been announced, with the division's top three sides in Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea dominating the XI.

The Gunners have enjoyed a phenomenal season as they look set to claim a first WSL crown since 2012, and can thank striker Viviane Miedema's 21 goals for helping to get them there.

The Dutch forward makes the 11 alongside her club counterparts Lia Walti and Kim Little, while Manchester City and Chelsea also count three players each in the side.

Nikita Parris looks as if she will finish runner up to Miedema in the race for top scorer as things stand, and is joined by City and England defenders Steph Houghton and Demi Stokes.

Chelsea sit in third place ahead of the penultimate round of fixtures, some way off the pace set by the leading pair, but nonetheless make up the core of the side, with striker Erin Cuthbert, midfielder Ji Sun-Yun and defender Hannah Blundell all making the cut.

Thank you everyone who voted 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ufiZr2jxLM — Nikita Parris (@lilkeets) April 20, 2019

Rounding off the XI are Bristol City's Northern Irish keeper Sophie Baggaley, who has made the number one spot her own this season, and Birmingham's Aoife Mannion, who has marshalled a mean defence that has conceded just 17 goals.