Raheem Sterling Trolls Liverpool & Arsenal in Excellent Night's Work at Awards Ceremony

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has joked that the Citizens cannot afford to slip up in the race for the Premier League title - as nobody wants to see Liverpool lift the trophy.

City currently sit one point ahead of Liverpool in the league table, and many fans of rival clubs have come together in their support of Pep Guardiola's men, hoping that the Reds do not end their 29-year wait for the title.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking at the BT Sport Industry Awards, where Sterling won The Integrity and Impact award for his stance against racism, the 24-year-old joked that the rest of the Premier League are behind City.

He said: "[The title race] is exciting to be fair, especially before the [Manchester United game on Wednesday], one little slip and the Liverpool guys could go on top of you. You don't want that, I don't want that, I don't think anybody wants that!

"So you try to do your best to make sure you win the game. It's enjoyable, but it's just one of these things why I became a professional footballer, for moments like this.

"Win or lose it, you're still going to look back on it and just be grateful for these unbelievable moments."

His interview may have come to an end, but that did not mean Sterling was finished making jokes, and next up on his list of targets was Arsenal.

TV presenter Piers Morgan took to Twitter to praise the City star's emergence as a real role model for young players, but could not resist using the conversation to plead with Sterling to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Im running out of battery sorry 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️ — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) April 25, 2019

His response was simple: "I'm running out of battery sorry."

This season, Sterling has racked up a stunning 23 goals and 17 assists in all competitions, establishing himself as one of the world's finest wingers. He is in the running for the Premier League's Golden Boot award, but will be more focused on securing the league title in the three remaining fixtures.

Wednesday's 2-0 win over United keeps City one point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the standings, and they will know that victories over Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion would see them retain their title.