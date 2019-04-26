Ryan Sessegnon Refuses to Rule Out Fulham Exit Amid Continued Tottenham Speculation

Ryan Sessegnon's future at Fulham appears uncertain after he refused to make a firm commitment to the club following their relegation to the Championship.

The 18-year-old has featured prominently for the Cottagers this season, but has been unable to help his side beat the drop after a disappointing campaign.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Sessegnon's contract is due to expire in 2020, but there are no signs that the England Under-21 international will pen a new deal. Now, speaking to Sky Sports News, he has spoken about his future plans, though he was very non-committal beyond the expiry of his current deal.

"I'm still a Fulham player, contracted until 2020," Sessegnon said. "So I'm still a Fulham player and in terms of that, that's all I can say at the moment," he explained.

The Fulham academy graduate - who is equally adept at left-back and is he is on the wing - was pivotal in driving the Cottagers to promotion from the Championship in 2017/18 and featured regularly in former boss Slavisa Jokanovic's team selections at the beginning of this season.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, he was ousted from the starting lineup when Claudio Ranieri was handed the managerial role in November, one of a number of decisions for which the Italian was widely condemned.

Scott Parker then replaced Ranieri in early 2019 and brought the youngster back into the fold. Discussing the former Chelsea midfielder's impact at the Cottage, Sessegnon said: "When he was a player he was such an intelligent player. He's just brought his knowledge of his playing time into management, really."