Southampton vs Bournemouth: Eddie Howe's Best Available Cherries Lineup

Bournemouth venture to St Mary's on Saturday to play Southampton in the Premier League as they look to finish their season strongly.

The Cherries have had a tough second half to the campaign, struggling for form since the turn of the year. They lost at home last time out to already-relegated Fulham, Aleksandar Mitrovic hitting the winner from the spot to spoil Eddie Howe's 500th game in charge of the south coast outfit.

Hosts Southampton drew their last fixture, Shane Long lobbing Watford's Ben Foster for the quickest goal in Premier League history. They are in 16th position, six points above the relegation zone.

Here's the side Howe could select for Saturday's meeting.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Artur Boruc (GK) - Asmir Begovic was handed an opportunity to state his claim for the number one spot and swiftly shot himself in the foot with an abysmal showing against Burnley. Though Boruc is far from the finest shot-stopper in the Premier League, his form has been markedly better than that of the Bosnian.

Jack Simpson (RB) - An injury crisis has deprived Howe of his four first choice full backs, as well as make-shift defender Junior Stanislas. Simpson is the likely beneficiary, a chance now presenting itself for the 22-year-old to prove himself.

Steve Cook (CB) - The defender has been with the Cherries all the way through their fairytale journey from League One to the top flight, developing as an individual player as the team have developed as a unit.

Chris Mepham (CB) - In the Championship Mepham was an outstanding performer, leading Brentford's backline admirably. He has failed to recreate such form after switching to the Vitality Stadium in January, improvement undoubtedly needed if he is to hold down a starting spot next term.

Nathan Ake (LB) - Having blossomed into one of the league's finest defenders, Chelsea will be ruing their decision to let Ake leave for £21m two years ago. In today's ludicrous market that is an absolute steal for a man with at least a decade of football still left in him.

Midfielders

David Brooks (RM) - The Welshman's nomination for PFA Young Player of the Year is well deserved, something which very few deny. He has been a revelation this year, justifying Bournemouth £15m summer outlay to bring him in.

Dan Gosling (CM) - The former Newcastle midfielder has had a reasonable season for the Cherries and grabbed the opener at Brighton two weeks ago. He adds energy to the engine room and is a reliable professional.

Jefferson Lerma (CM) - Record-signing Lerma is an all-action, dynamic force in the centre of the park for Howe, dominating with his tough tackling and slick passing. He has his work cut out for him against a strong Southampton midfield.

Ryan Fraser (LM) - Talk of a transfer to Arsenal refuses to go away, Fraser's electric form alerting the Gunners to a potential gem. Moreover, he would come for a bargain price with his current contract expiring in 2020.

Forwards

Callum Wilson (ST) - A knee injury interrupted Wilson's season, disrupting what had been an excellent campaign. His splendid displays have caught the attention of some of the country's elite clubs, as well as Gareth Southgate; Wilson's goalscoring England debut in November was no less than he deserved for a wonderful year.

Joshua King (ST) - The Manchester United academy graduate is forging a delightful partnership with Wilson, the deadly duo linking up for numerous goals this season. New boy Dominic Solanke has been unable to secure a starting berth due to the pair's telepathic understanding.