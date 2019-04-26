Spurs Release Pessimistic Injury Update Ahead of Crucial West Ham and Ajax Clashes

Tottenham have issued updates on a number of players ahead of their forthcoming Premier League and Champions League matches, with Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko among those expected to remain out this weekend.

The club have been hit by injuries over the course of the season, with captain and top scorer Harry Kane on the sidelines for the second time, and not expected to return until after the campaign ends.

They are more optimistic over the likes of Winks, Sissoko and winger Erik Lamela, but it doesn't seem as if any will be back this weekend.

In an update posted on Twitter, the club confirmed that Winks and Sissoko continue their recovery with respective groin injuries, while hamstring injuries continue to bother Lamela and right-back Serge Aurier.

None of the above are expected to return for West Ham's visit to Spurs' new stadium, and while it is possible one or two could make the cut for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax, the tight turnaround does mean it seems unlikely.

The Amsterdam side come to London for what seemed a fortnight ago like an unlikely semi-final tie, and will face an increasingly depleted Tottenham side, who will be without Son Heung-min for that one due to suspension.

While Son is all but certain to face West Ham, all that means they may well have to improvise with their attacking options for European duty. With Kane, Son and likely Lamela all out, the stage could be set for Fernando Llorente to follow up his crucial goal against Man City.

The Spanish striker looks set to play a part in his side's remaining matches, as they look to make a first ever Champions League final and finish in the Premier League top four to secure qualification to next year's competition, should they fail to emerge victorious in Madrid come June.