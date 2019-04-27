On This Day: Steven Gerrard's Infamous Slip Hands Manchester City the Premier League Title in 2014

The Premier League title was well and truly hanging in the balance when Chelsea made the journey to face Liverpool at Anfield in the business end of the 2013/14 season.

The Reds were five points clear at the top of the table with just three games left to play, knowing a result against Chelsea would all but end their opponent's hopes of winning the title, while Manchester City were six points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

During the 14:05 kick-off on Sunday, 27 April in 2014, Liverpool looked set to hold Chelsea as both teams went into half time, but captain Steven Gerrard handed the Blues the lead in a moment which has been immortalised in Premier League history.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

As Gerrard looked to control a pass from Mamadou Sakho, the former England international let the ball roll underneath his foot before losing his footing, gifting Chelsea's Demba Ba with a simple route to goal.

The Senegalese striker made no mistake from the edge of the penalty area and placed the ball underneath an onrushing Simon Mignolet, plunging a dagger through the heart of Liverpool's title chances just seconds before half-time.

Willian added a second for Chelsea just before the final whistle, allowing the Blues to cut the gap at the top of the table, while Manchester City added even more pressure onto Brendan Rodgers' side by beating Crystal Palace later that afternoon.

Liverpool were still at the summit of the table with two games to go, but now just three points separated the top three.

And things would only get worse for the Reds as on the penultimate game of the season, as after City edged past Everton earlier in the weekend, Dwight Gayle inspired Crystal Palace to pull off an incredible comeback which proved to be the end of Liverpool's hopes of winning the league title.

Manchester City went on to win their game in hand against Aston Villa, meaning that they now had a two-point lead at the top of the table heading into the final day of the season.

Although Liverpool got the win that they needed at home to Newcastle United, Manchester City cruised past West Ham to ensure that they would be crowned as champions for just the second time since their takeover.

Liverpool can finish with 97 points (two more than #CFC in 2005 when it was the premier league record) and still not win the league. In terms of luck, one step worse the Steven Gerrard slip — Omid Djalili (@omid9) April 21, 2019

Gerrard's slip, five years ago to the day, proved to be the catalyst which extended the club's 24-year wait for a league title, and it's a moment which is still remembered clearly among Premier League fans half a decade later.