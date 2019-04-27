Fulham's Denis Odoi Suffers Worrying Head Injury Against Cardiff City

Fulham defender Denis Odoi suffered a worrying head injury during his team's fixture against Cardiff City on Saturday. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
April 27, 2019

Early in the first half as he looked to head the ball back to his goalkeeper, the Belgian star collided with teammate Maxime Le Marchand and looked to be immediately knocked out where moments later he regained consciousness. 

After getting treatment for nearly 10 minutes, Odoi was given oxygen by members of the club's medical staff before he was taken off on a stretcher followed by more medical attention.

Odoi signed for Fulham in 2016 after arriving from Belgian club Lokeren. One of his goals against Derby grabbed the route for Fulham's Championship play-off final last season, leading the Cottagers to a win against Aston Villa.

 

