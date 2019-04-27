Fulham defender Denis Odoi suffered a worrying head injury during his team's fixture against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Early in the first half as he looked to head the ball back to his goalkeeper, the Belgian star collided with teammate Maxime Le Marchand and looked to be immediately knocked out where moments later he regained consciousness.

After getting treatment for nearly 10 minutes, Odoi was given oxygen by members of the club's medical staff before he was taken off on a stretcher followed by more medical attention.

¡Preocupante escena! 😱 el belga Denis Odoi de @FulhamFC =recibió una patada en la cara por su compañero de equipo y quedó noqueado por unos minutos. pic.twitter.com/rrTbqgaGxc — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) April 27, 2019

Denis Odoi on a stretcher being taken off the field, I presume straight to hospital. He's wearing an oxygen mask and what looks like a neck brace and strapped onto the stretcher. It was really bad and I wish him a quick recovery. #FULCAR pic.twitter.com/koUdA06CzN — stanley kwenda (@stanleykwenda) April 27, 2019

Odoi signed for Fulham in 2016 after arriving from Belgian club Lokeren. One of his goals against Derby grabbed the route for Fulham's Championship play-off final last season, leading the Cottagers to a win against Aston Villa.