Harry Kane Given All Clear to Start Rehab on Injury as Mauricio Pochettino Eyes Return for UCL Final

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been given the green light to accelerate his rehabilitation from an ankle injury which he picked up against Manchester City earlier this month.

The 25-year-old was forced off during the first leg of Tottenham's Champions League quarter-final match following a collision with Fabian Delph, with Kane initially expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

But the Daily Mail reports that Kane is now out of a protective boot which was helping his ankle injury and the striker is now ready to start a rehabilitation programme.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

It's understood that Kane initially targeted returning in time for England's participation in the UEFA Nations League this summer, but now he wants to be back in time for the Champions League final in Tottenham are able to progress.

The north Londoners face Ajax in the semi-final stage, with the first leg at Tottenham's new stadium kicking off on Tuesday. They could face either Liverpool or Barcelona in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano on 1 June.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino added that he has a 'gut feeling' that Kane will return in time for the Champions League final.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"If you ask me today, my gut is maybe he can be available," Pochettino said, quoted by The Independent. "Because I know Harry Kane, the determination to work and to be focused and recover as soon as possible.

"But I am not a doctor. This is only my gut. I think he’s doing well, but today I cannot guess. He could be available before or after. That is going to depend on his rehab.

"Now he is in a very good period that is going forward quickly. But always the last moment is the most difficult situation - to take the decision to play or not."

This is one of those days when people that in any way think Spurs are better off without Harry Kane look a little bit silly...@90min_Football #TOTWHU — Ben Haines (@benhainess) April 27, 2019

England's medics remain in contact with the team at Tottenham's training ground as they consider their options ahead of the Nations League, which kicks off against Holland five days after the Champions League final.

Although Tottenham have been without their star striker for the majority of this month, the club have picked up six points out of a possible nine in the Premier League since his injury.

They can take another step in securing a place in the top four during Saturday's lunchtime kick-off against West Ham.