Huddersfield Plot Double Swoop on Sheffield Wednesday as Terriers Begin Preparation for Championship

Huddersfield Town have reignited their interest in Sheffield Wednesday frontman Lucas Joao, as they prepare for a return to Championship football.

The Terriers also have their eye on Joao's Wednesday team-mate Keiren Westwood as two impending recruits for a potential promotion charge.

Joao missed a large portion of the season with a serious injury but returned to play an important role under new boss Steve Bruce, scoring in three of his last four games and helping lift Wednesday to outside contenders for a playoff spot.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

It takes the Portugal international's tally up to double figures for the season with two games still to play. Westwood meanwhile has been out of favour at Sheffield Wednesday this season and looks likely to complete a switch to the Terriers in summer.

New boss Jan Siewert is also planning to have a significant clear out with a number of players out of contract this summer. Striker Laurent Depoitre and shot-stopper Jonas Lossl lead the list of players expected to depart on a free this summer.

Those two would open the door for Joao and Westwood to arrive as replacements, with Erik Durm, Danny Williams and Jack Payne also expected to depart. Meanwhile, Isaac Mbenza and Jason Puncheon are both unlikely to see their loan deals made permanent.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

According to Examiner Live, Huddersfield are in the market for another striker to compliment Joao, with Brentford's Neal Maupay and Hull's Fraizer Campbell both named as potential targets. Campbell is local to Huddersfield and has 12 goals for the Tigers this season.

Whilst Maupay has been one of Championship's most lethal forwards with 24 goals and 8 assists. His side Brentford has struggled to escape the lower reaches of the league though making him a prominent target for many.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The Yorkshire side are not in great shape having struggled from the get-go this season, equalling the record for the earliest relegation in March. But they were dark horses when they first earned promotion two seasons ago and they'll be hoping to upset the odds again next year.