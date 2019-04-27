With a chance to go second in Serie A and level—on points— with Napoli on the line and Juventus the team opposing it, Inter Milan looked like it might need some luck if it was going to get anything out of Saturday's match against the team that has already been crowned champions of Italy.

Enter Radja Nainggolan and this bit of magic in the 7th minute.

Inter Milan takes the lead against Juventus thanks to this 🚀 from Nainggolan (via @ESPNFC) pic.twitter.com/25hLLJemi8 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 27, 2019

Before the match, Nainggolan told DAZN that "Juventus are a team that you want to beat" and, with all of his previous four goals this season coming against so-called "lesser opponents" in Bologna, Sampdoria, Genoa and Frosinone, Nainggolan was looking to leave his mark on this match. Consider that mission accomplished.

Nainggolan had yet to make a serious impact for Inter after coming to the club from Roma last summer but this goal could be the start of something big for Inter.

If the 1-0 result holds, Nainggolan's goal could also see the Nerazzurri put more space between themselves and city rival AC Milan in the table.