Jamie Carragher Names Jurgen Klopp's Best Ever Liverpool Signing

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has named former Southampton man Sadio Mane as Jurgen Klopp's best signing to date, comparing the in-form forward to Raheem Sterling, who is enjoying a stellar campaign at title rivals Manchester City.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton for £34m in 2016 and hit the ground running, scoring on his Premier League debut against Arsenal. He has since gone on to establish himself as a key member of Klopp's team and could yet take home the Premier League Golden Boot this season.

As reported in the Liverpool Echo, Carragher likened that Mane to Sterling at City in the same period.





He said: "He seems to go under the radar, certainly since Mo Salah came in, and you can understand that to a certain extent.





"But if you think about signings in the Jurgen Klopp era, I think he could be number one."

Considering that Klopp presided over the signings of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and goalkeeper Alisson during his tenure at Liverpool, the fact that Carragher regards Mane as number one is high praise indeed.

Carragher continued to heap praise on the Senegal international, adding: "When he came it wasn’t the team it is now.





"He was the first big signing and Jurgen Klopp had to get that one right really. That signing virtually got Liverpool into the Champions League in Jurgen’s first full season.

"I don’t think it’s a case of Mane being outstanding this season and not so much in other seasons, if you look at his period with Liverpool over the past three years he’s been very good every single season.





“The fact that towards the end of the season he’s been scoring vital goals, the first goal in games, maybe he has come into people’s attention more but when you think of how good Raheem Sterling has been at Man City these past few years, Mane’s numbers are exactly the same, playing in the same position, so it shows the impact he’s had.”