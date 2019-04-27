Jurgen Klopp Responds to Rumours of Rift With Liverpool Top Scorer Mohamed Salah

By 90Min
April 27, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has emphatically denied talk of a rift between himself and Mohamed Salah, following reports the forward had asked to leave the club.

Salah, netted a brace in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Friday night to send the Reds back to the summit of the Premier League, while taking his league goal tally to 21 in the process.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite enjoying another successful season at Anfield, a recent report from Spain had suggested that the Egyptian had 'asked to leave' the club following talks with Klopp.

Salah was pictured embracing Klopp after the victory over Huddersfield and the German manager staunchly rebuffed the rumours, as well as ones claiming Roberto Firmino could miss the rest of this season.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Klopp said: "I always tell you don’t believe three per cent of what you hear on social media. 

"I had no argument with Mo especially after the Chelsea game and Roberto Firmino is not out for the season. He fell in training and the physiotherapist wanted to see what happened overnight and this morning he said, no he still feels it a little.

"It’s kind of a small tear, and we will see. It’s Bobby Firmino so I would say he’ll be ready for Barcelona. It’s not 100 percent, it’s not too far away, but it’s Bobby Firmino and he’s a machine so we will see."

Klopp's immediate dismissal of talk regarding Salah's apparent intention to leave the club will come as a major relief for fans, with the Egyptian playing a pivotal role in a season that could end with two trophies.

Liverpool regained their two-point lead over Manchester City with the win against the Terriers, although will be replaced at the top by Pep Guardiola's side if they beat Burnley at the weekend.

The club's immediate focus however will be on matters in the Champions League, as Klopp prepares his side to face Barcelona in the first-leg of their semi-final at Camp Nou, which will see Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez face their former club. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message