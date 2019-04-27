Jurgen Klopp Responds to Rumours of Rift With Liverpool Top Scorer Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has emphatically denied talk of a rift between himself and Mohamed Salah, following reports the forward had asked to leave the club.

Salah, netted a brace in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Friday night to send the Reds back to the summit of the Premier League, while taking his league goal tally to 21 in the process.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite enjoying another successful season at Anfield, a recent report from Spain had suggested that the Egyptian had 'asked to leave' the club following talks with Klopp.

Salah was pictured embracing Klopp after the victory over Huddersfield and the German manager staunchly rebuffed the rumours, as well as ones claiming Roberto Firmino could miss the rest of this season.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Klopp said: "I always tell you don’t believe three per cent of what you hear on social media.

"I had no argument with Mo especially after the Chelsea game and Roberto Firmino is not out for the season. He fell in training and the physiotherapist wanted to see what happened overnight and this morning he said, no he still feels it a little.

Jurgen Klopp REALLY doesn't want you to believe social media! 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aqmEgLDnCg — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 26, 2019

"It’s kind of a small tear, and we will see. It’s Bobby Firmino so I would say he’ll be ready for Barcelona. It’s not 100 percent, it’s not too far away, but it’s Bobby Firmino and he’s a machine so we will see."

Klopp's immediate dismissal of talk regarding Salah's apparent intention to leave the club will come as a major relief for fans, with the Egyptian playing a pivotal role in a season that could end with two trophies.

Liverpool regained their two-point lead over Manchester City with the win against the Terriers, although will be replaced at the top by Pep Guardiola's side if they beat Burnley at the weekend.

The club's immediate focus however will be on matters in the Champions League, as Klopp prepares his side to face Barcelona in the first-leg of their semi-final at Camp Nou, which will see Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez face their former club.