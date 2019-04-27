Liverpool vs Huddersfield Stat Highlights Growing Disparity in Premier League

Liverpool's emphatic 5-0 victory of Huddersfield Town on Friday served as the latest reminder of the ever-expanding disparity between the top and bottom of the Premier League.

A Naby Keita goal after just 15 seconds and braces for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane sealed the win for Jurgen Klopp's side, who returned to the summit of the Premier League at Manchester City's expense.

It was a result that reinforced the notion of the chasm between sides at either end of the table, as Liverpool moved onto 91 points, while Huddersfield remain rooted to the foot of the table with just 14 points.

As reported by BBC Sport, the 77-point difference between the Reds and the Terriers is the biggest gap between a side top of the Premier League to a club bottom of the table since its creation in 1992.

The gap could in fact increase to 78 points should City beat Burnley this weekend, which would see them return to the top of the Premier League, as the division's two outstanding teams refuse to give an inch in one of the most memorable title races in recent memory.

There are notable gaps everywhere you look in the Premier League table, with their being a 19-point gap between City in second and Tottenham in third prior to their game against West Ham, while the gap between the rest of the 'big six' - Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United - to Wolves in seventh is 13 points.

It's been an incredible season that could see Liverpool finish on 97 points and not win the title, as City will be on 98 points should they win their remaining games, highlighting the standards set by those at the top as to what it now takes to challenge for the title.