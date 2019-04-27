Nurnberg vs Bayern Munich: Niko Kovac's Best Available FCB Lineup

Bayern Munich play Nurnberg in the Bundesliga this Sunday as they edge towards a seventh successive title.

Niko Kovac's recruits marched to their fifth victory in a row on Wednesday night, overcoming Werder Bremen in a 3-2 DFB Pokal semi final triumph. That result followed up a 1-0 league win over the same opponents that keeps Bayern a single point ahead of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table going into the weekend.

Nurnberg are winless in their last three fixtures, going down 2-0 away to Bayer Leverkusen last week as their impending relegation creeps closer.

Here's the side Kovac could field for the match at Max-Morlock-Stadion.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Sven Ulreich (GK) - Manuel Neuer's calf injury has opened the door for his understudy to stake a claim for the number one jersey. That would have seemed a ludicrous notion a year ago, but Neuer's indifferent form this campaign could see him ousted by Kovac, with Ulreich a potential replacement between the sticks.





Joshua Kimmich (RB) - Few full backs in world football have such exquisite technique when striking the ball as Kimmich. He is a weapon from out wide, with Bayern's frontmen regularly benefiting from his superb crossing abilities.

Mats Hummels (CB) - A €35m switch from Dortmund in 2016 has ultimately seemed like better business for the men in yellow than their Bavarian rivals. Hummels' performances at the Allianz Arena have been far from poor, yet he has never quite been the unrivalled pillar of strength that he was before the move.

Niklas Sule (CB) - The 23-year-old proved decisive in Die Roten's last Bundesliga fixture, watching his effort deflect in against Werder as the match entered its closing stages. That score may be pivotal in deciding the destination of the title.

David Alaba (LB) - Like his counterpart on the right flank, Alaba is a highly skilful defender who is more than capable of operating in a midfield role. He is one of a handful of players who have been around since the club won the first of their six consecutive titles to date.

Midfielders

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Javi Martinez (CM) - The Spain international was hampered by injuries during his early career in Bavaria, but is now fully fit and firing. Martinez has become a rock in the heart of this powerful Bayern unit.





Thiago Alcantara (CM) - Imagination, invention and ingenuity; Thiago is the creative artist controlling the flow of Kovac's team. The former Barcelona midfielder has developed into a masterful maestro since moving to the Bundesliga.





Thomas Muller (CAM) - The German doubled his side's lead during the cup match away to Werder on Wednesday, slotting home despite being off-balance. That was just his ninth goal in all competitions, though a tally of 14 assists demonstrates the importance of the playmaking role he has been given.

Forwards

CARMEN JASPERSEN/GettyImages

Serge Gnabry (RW) - Arsenal's loss was the Bundesliga's gain, Gnabry flourishing since returning to his homeland. He has scored on 12 occasions this season and Nurnberg will have to be wary to stop him adding to that, given the wideman's electric form of late.

Robert Lewandowski (ST) - The Pole hit a quick-fire double during the 3-0 victory over Nurnberg earlier in the campaign. That reflects his strong goalscoring form across the season, Lewandowski now having racked up 37 after his latest brace in midweek.

Kingsley Coman (LW) - Franck Ribery notched in the reverse fixture back in December, but at 36 his body is failing him. Coman is the heir to his throne, taking over from his fellow Frenchman as the team's lightning-fast attacking outlet down the left wing.