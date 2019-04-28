Barcelona Women Make History, Reach First Ever Champions League Final

Barça Women made history on Sunday by overcoming Bayern Munich in two legs to reach the team's first ever Champions League final. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
April 28, 2019

An incredible achievement was secured on Sunday as Barcelona Femeni reached its first ever Champions League final thanks to a 2-0 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich at Barça's Mini Stadi in front of more than 12,000 fans. 

Manager Lluis Cortes stayed with the same starting lineup (featuring Lieke Martens and Toni Duggan) from the first leg where Barcelona won 1-0 in Munich and it payed off as his side achieved the same result. Mariona Caldentey's penalty kick secured the lead and a two-goal aggregate cushion just before the end of the first half. 

The second half became a tighter affair as the German side pushed for an early goal, but Barcelona stood strong and relied on some spectacular stops from Sandra Paños to keep the clean sheet.

In the end, the Spanish side made history and booked a date for May 18 in Budapest.

It's been a tremendous, record-breaking season for women's soccer as last month Barça's fixture against Atletico Madrid welcomed 60,739 fans at Wanda Metropolitano, a world record for the highest attendance at a women's soccer club match.

Barça will face either Chelsea or Lyon, who play later on Sunday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message