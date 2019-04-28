An incredible achievement was secured on Sunday as Barcelona Femeni reached its first ever Champions League final thanks to a 2-0 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich at Barça's Mini Stadi in front of more than 12,000 fans.

Manager Lluis Cortes stayed with the same starting lineup (featuring Lieke Martens and Toni Duggan) from the first leg where Barcelona won 1-0 in Munich and it payed off as his side achieved the same result. Mariona Caldentey's penalty kick secured the lead and a two-goal aggregate cushion just before the end of the first half.

⚽️| GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DE MARIONA! GOL DEL BARÇA! Minuto 45. BARÇA 1-0 Bayern pic.twitter.com/o5yiuGzmSB — Estadi Johan Cruyff (@EstadiJohan) April 28, 2019

The second half became a tighter affair as the German side pushed for an early goal, but Barcelona stood strong and relied on some spectacular stops from Sandra Paños to keep the clean sheet.

You shall not pass! ✋🚫

What a save @sandra_panos1 pic.twitter.com/EUKXs4euTl — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) April 28, 2019

In the end, the Spanish side made history and booked a date for May 18 in Budapest.

It's been a tremendous, record-breaking season for women's soccer as last month Barça's fixture against Atletico Madrid welcomed 60,739 fans at Wanda Metropolitano, a world record for the highest attendance at a women's soccer club match.

Barça will face either Chelsea or Lyon, who play later on Sunday.