Steve Nicol Claims Jurgen Klopp 'Put a Spin' on Extent of Roberto Firmino's Ankle Injury

By 90Min
April 28, 2019

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has accused manager Jurgen Klopp of covering up the true extent of Roberto Firmino's ankle injury.

The Brazilian was absent during the Reds' 5-0 hammering of Huddersfield Town on Friday night following rumours online that he had been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to the damage he picked up in training the previous day. However, Klopp firmly denied such suggestions, indicating his frontman would be available to face Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The German stated: "Roberto Firmino is not out for the rest of the season. It’s true yesterday [on Thursday], after training, he fell obviously a little bit, he went to the physiotherapist and they wanted to wait overnight. 


"This morning he came and said he still feels it a little bit," the 51-year-old continued. "It’s kind of a small tear. We will see. It’s not too long a time. Like I said, it’s Bobby and he’s a machine. We will see. We will take no risk, of course."

Nicol was unconvinced by Klopp's testimony, though, suggesting that the coach did not want to worry Liverpool supporters with the concerning loss of one of their key players as they aim to deliver a Premier League and Champions League double. He said on ESPN FC: "That’s not good. He didn’t say, ‘A little fibre’ or ‘just a tear’, he said a tear.


"That puts a different spin on it completely for me. I don’t like the sound of that. Listen, when the press are talking to you as a coach, you really don’t want to tell them the truth."

Nicol then explained Klopp's reasoning: "You’re always trying to cover things a little bit. If he thought Bobby Firmino was going to play, he’d say, ‘He’s got a wee knock but he’ll be fine’.


"When you start going into detail and start using the word tear, that scares me. A tear, you can’t play. You can’t do it," he finished.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message