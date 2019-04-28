Tottenham Target Torino's Soualiho Meite After Impressive Debut Serie A Season

Tottenham are eyeing a summer move for Torino midfielder Soualiho Meite after an impressive debut Serie A season with the Turin-based side.

Having only joined the club last summer from Monaco in a deal that saw Antonio Barreca move in the other direction, the midfielder has began courting the attention of Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

News of Tottenham's interest comes from Italian newspaper La Stampa (via Football Italia), with the player reportedly giving the green light for a move in the summer. The swap deal the Frenchman was part of last season also included Torino paying a fee of €10m, a sum which the club will be looking to double should the midfielder move on.





The 25-year-old has been in sparkling form for Walter Mazzarri's side this season, nailing down his place in the side and becoming an integral player for Il Toro.

Meite has racked up 33 appearances for the club across Serie A and Coppa Italia this season, contributing with two goals and two assists. His performances have helped Torino into seventh in the league, just three points off Atalanta as they seek a place in European competition next campaign.

Tottenham themselves are in contention for a European place next season, currently sitting in third in the Premier League, with Pochettino keen to make the club's first signing in over a year since Lucas Moura joined from PSG in January 2018.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

With Tottenham currently boasting a good number of central midfielders, news of interest in Meite could spell the end for one of the current crop at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.