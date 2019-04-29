Brendan Rodgers Gives Transfer Update on Leicester Loan Star Youri Tielemans

Brendan Rodgers remains adamant that Leicester will 'do everything they can' to sign on-loan star Youri Tielemans on a permanent basis this summer to prevent him linking up with a Premier League rival.

The Belgium international's exploits with the Foxes are said to have thrust him onto the radar of several clubs in the top flight of English football.

The 21-year-old has excelled at the King Power Stadium since a January switch from Monaco for Adrien Silva, who went the other way.





Tielemans recorded his third goal for Leicester as Rodgers' side eased to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.





That outing has further enhanced the dynamic midfielder's reputation with reports surfacing that the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United will be in the market for a player who is expected to be available for around £40m in the next window.





Leicester fans made their feelings clear as they chanted 'sign him up!' after his display against the Gunners.

After the game, Rodgers was questioned on the future of the talented Belgian and if the club are in talks with Monaco to make his move a permanent one.





"He is paid to create and score and he's doing that very well," said Rodgers, per the Mirror.

"It's important that you have players that are hungry to score and Youri has got that. He had a great shot as well which was very close. He has shown great efficiency since he was here.

"For his age, he has great maturity in his game and we are very pleased with that. There will be dialogue between the clubs. He's clearly a player we would like to work with and I understand the supporters love watching a young player like that.

"I'm sure the club will do everything they possibly can to bring him in."





Leicester's other star midfielder James Maddison also chimed in on his desire to have Tielemans signed up for a long-term stay at the King Power.





After Tielemans headed in Maddison's cross to open the scoring for the home side, the two were seen seen in a joyous embrace, one which Maddison later posted via his Instagram account with the caption: "I ain't letting you go til you sign, bro."

Tielemans has now been involved in eight goals, scoring three and assisting in five, in the 11 games since he joined the club in January.

