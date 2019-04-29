Denis Suarez Confirms Groin Injury Will See Him Miss the Remainder of the Season for Arsenal

By 90Min
April 29, 2019

Arsenal loanee Denis Suarez has confirmed that a groin injury sustained in the Europa League game against BATE Borisov in February has now ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The Spaniard arrived on a loan deal from Barcelona until the end of this campaign, but has since struggled to make an impact, and had yet to make a single start in the Premier League.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Now, in a post shared on his official Twitter account, Suarez revealed that the niggling groin issue has led to an early end to his season, and was disappointed that his time with Arsenal didn't work out.

In the post, the 25-year-old said: "I want you all to know that I will not be able to play again this season. Some issues with my groin have made things tough since the game against BATE Borisov in the Europa League in February and now they have forced me to stop training altogether.

"After various medical consultations, the conclusion has been reached that I cannot keep on pushing it and I have started a period of treatment that cannot be done alongside competitive football."

He added: "I am sorry that all of the effort and sacrifice made to come to Arsenal hasn't come to fruition as hoped and you can't even imagine how angry I am about it, but health comes first. I want to give my thanks again to such a big club for trusting me although things haven't gone as we pictured they would.

"I am stepping aside but I am grateful for the messages of care and support that you all have sent to me every day. This will be where I take my strength in order to return stronger than ever and even more determined."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message