Denis Suarez Confirms Groin Injury Will See Him Miss the Remainder of the Season for Arsenal

Arsenal loanee Denis Suarez has confirmed that a groin injury sustained in the Europa League game against BATE Borisov in February has now ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The Spaniard arrived on a loan deal from Barcelona until the end of this campaign, but has since struggled to make an impact, and had yet to make a single start in the Premier League.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Now, in a post shared on his official Twitter account, Suarez revealed that the niggling groin issue has led to an early end to his season, and was disappointed that his time with Arsenal didn't work out.

In the post, the 25-year-old said: "I want you all to know that I will not be able to play again this season. Some issues with my groin have made things tough since the game against BATE Borisov in the Europa League in February and now they have forced me to stop training altogether.

"After various medical consultations, the conclusion has been reached that I cannot keep on pushing it and I have started a period of treatment that cannot be done alongside competitive football."

He added: "I am sorry that all of the effort and sacrifice made to come to Arsenal hasn't come to fruition as hoped and you can't even imagine how angry I am about it, but health comes first. I want to give my thanks again to such a big club for trusting me although things haven't gone as we pictured they would.

"I am stepping aside but I am grateful for the messages of care and support that you all have sent to me every day. This will be where I take my strength in order to return stronger than ever and even more determined."