Gary Neville Drops Hint Over Who Manchester United Should Target in the Summer

Gary Neville has hinted that his former club Manchester United should target Leicester City's midfielder Youri Tielemans in the summer transfer window to strengthen their midfield.

Speaking during the pre-match coverage for United's Premier League draw with Chelsea on Sky Sports, Neville alluded to Tielemans as someone who could come in and bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad next season.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Neville said: "On Tielemans, I think the issue that Leicester will have is that there are midfields in the top six that need strengthening."





It was evident to which club Neville was referring, prompting fellow pundit Graeme Souness to sarcastically reply: “Who are you talking about?”

United's midfield, or squad in general for that matter, has come under intense scrutiny this season, as it becomes increasingly apparent that a number of players are not up to the standard required to play for one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Brazilian midfielder Fred was signed for around £52m just last summer, but the 26-year-old has struggled at Old Trafford in his debut season, failing to make more than four consecutive starts in the Premier League.

Clearly frustrated by his former club's business in the transfer market recently, Neville explained his suggestion, stating: “A 21 year-old for £40m. He’s proved himself in the Premier League, a dress rehearsal. They may struggle to keep him."

The young Belgian midfielder joined the Foxes on loan in January after a disappointing spell at Monaco, who signed Tielemans for more than £20m in 2017.

Tielemans was named one of Ligue 1's biggest flops by France Football at the end of last season, but he has enjoyed his short spell in the Premier League - scoring three goals and providing five assists in just 11 games.

After scoring the opening goal in Leicester's 3-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, Foxes fans could be heard singing "Sign him up!" and manager Brendan Rodgers echoed those sentiments post-match, confirming there will be 'dialogue between the clubs.'

With interest growing around the talented 21-year-old, Neville's wish looks like it will be difficult to grant over the summer.