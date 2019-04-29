Gennaro Gatusso to Be Removed as AC Milan Manager Upon Conclusion of 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
April 29, 2019

AC Milan manager Gennarro Gatusso is reported to have only been given the remaining games of the 2018/19 season in charge following I Rossoneri's 2-0 loss to Torino on Sunday.

The decision seems to have been made as Milan suffered their third loss in five games on the weekend, with Gatusso's side now sitting seventh in the Serie A table.

Regardless of whether or not Gatusso can get his side to qualify for Champions League football next season, it seems that club officials are not prepared to change their minds any time soon.

According to reports from Milan News, Gatusso will be given until the end of the season before he bids farewell to the club where he became a legend.

The report goes on to comment on how the decision to keep him in charge was likely due to the short-term nature of his remaining commitment, with the club remaining uninterested in finding a quick replacement.

As well as this report, a photo published on Gianluca Dimarzio shows what seems to be Milan officials Ivan Gazidis, Paolo Maldini, and Leonardo De Araujo talking intermittently with Gatusso for a prolonged period following the Torino loss.

Whether the meeting was to explicitly outline the plans of this managerial agreement is unsure, however the result from the match does not make for good reading for Gatusso.

Following goals from Anrea Belotti and Alejandro Berenguer Remiro, AC Milan were beaten away from home and have now only picked up five points in their last seven Serie A games as their quest for Champions League qualification appears to be slipping away.

