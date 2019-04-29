Ivan Rakitic Claims He's Committed to Barcelona Amidst Speculation Surrounding His Future

By 90Min
April 29, 2019

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic has commented on his future at Barcelona amidst growing speculation surrounding a possible exit from Camp Nou in the summer.

The international star has been at the heart of the Blaugrana's midfield this season - having appeared in 32 games - and is not in a rush to leave the Spanish club any time soon.

As Barcelona clinched their 26th league title against Levante on the weekendRakitic enjoyed another 90 minutes and said he's hopeful of more to come next season as the 2018/19 campaign draws close to an end.

As quoted by Marca, the 31-year old responded to suggestions of an exit by demonstrating his love for the club, stating: "I don't want to be anywhere else.

"I hope the club, the president, the coach and the fans see this the same way I do."

The Croatian has appeared in the league 167 times for Barcelona since his arrival in 2014, and is certainly a player who has been drawing the attention of many a club in need of an experienced midfielder.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

In spite of the speculation however, the midfielder is hoping the club want him to stay a part of the squad for the near future and allow him to see out the remaining years on his contract. 


He added: "I hope they tell me that I'll stay here for another three years.


"I'd like to be able to point to the three more years on my contract and to say I'll be here three more years.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

"Anything can happen in football, but I am very calm about it all." 

As Barcelona prepare to take on Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Rakitic will be looking to further build on what has been an excellent season for the club, which could culminate in a treble.

