Jurgen Klopp Delivers Message to Virgil van Dijk After Defender Wins PFA Player of the Year Award

Jurgen Klopp delivered a congratulatory message to Virgil van Dijk after the defender picked up the PFA Player of the Year award for this season.

The Dutch centre-back has been in imperious form for the Reds, and has been part of a strong back-line that has kept 20 clean sheets and conceded just 20 goals in the Premier League.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In a message to the defender, Klopp praised the 27-year-old's performances this season, and jokingly referenced the £75m needed to sign him from Southampton as being a 'very, very small price'.

The Liverpool boss said (as quoted by the Express): "Hello and welcome from Melwood to all of you sat around hopefully slightly better dressed than I am.

"I’m really proud it’s the second time in a row I can speak about a wonderful player who won the award for Player of the Season: Virgil van Dijk."

Klopp added: "Who would have thought that when he started back in Holland? I think not everybody saw immediately what kind of player hides in this giant body.





"But now the whole world is aware of that and I’m really happy I can be a little bit around that development. I would love to think it’s because of me! But obviously it’s not, he was already the player he is now when we bought him for a very very small price from Southampton.

"It all worked out. From the first moment I was so excited about the opportunity to work together and now you are the man – at least for this season!"