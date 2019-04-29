Leicester Midfielder Hamza Choudhury Apologises as Offensive Tweets From 2013 and 2014 Resurface

By 90Min
April 29, 2019

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury has issued an apology over his past offensive social media posts dating back to 2013, saying the views expressed 'do not represent his true beliefs.'

Tweets dating from July 2013 to May 2014 surfaced during Leicester's 3-0 victory over Arsenal, and featured racist and homophobic slurs, as well as one in which he said he 'did not feel sorry' for people who self-harm or commit suicide. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"They do not represent my true beliefs," the 21-year-old told the BBC.

"I've learned a lot as a person in my early years as a professional - certainly enough to know that some of the thoughtless comments I have made in the past are both hurtful and offensive.

"I'm deeply sorry to anyone I have offended - both at the time and since they've been recirculated."

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The views expressed were abhorrent, though do date back as far as 2013, when he would have been 16. A Leicester spokesman added that he has shown remorse in his response to the tweets resurfacing, and it is believed that he will face no further action. 

"Hamza's approach to addressing the matter and the remorse he has expressed shows the maturity he has developed in the years that have passed since the comments were made," the spokesman said. 

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

"He now has a far greater understanding of the impact his words and behaviour can have and is committed to using that influence in the positive, respectful and accepting manner his more recent growth has demonstrated."

