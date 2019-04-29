Lionel Messi in the 'Best Moment of His Life' After Clinching First La Liga Title as Captain

Lionel Messi is in the 'best moment of his life' after leading Barcelona to his first league title as captain, according to a report from Spain.

The Argentine has been in inspired form this season, scoring 34 goals and providing a further 13 assists in 32 league appearances, whilst he has added a further ten strikes in his side's run to the Champions League semi-finals.

According to Spanish publication SPORT, pictures of Messi holding his kids on the Camp Nou pitch after Barcelona's La Liga triumph was symbolic of how the 'player is completely happy on a family level and he can enjoy himself with his most intimate nucleus'.

The report adds that Messi's family and work life have now reached its perfect balance, and that the forward no longer sees football as his 'primary obsession', which has been one of the main reasons why he has accepted manager Ernesto Valverde's decision to rest him on occasion.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

With Messi's first season as captain largely a major success with the side's triumph in the league and continued involvement in the latter stages of the Champions League, the report claims the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has felt proud and responsible.





One of Messi's Barcelona's teammates told SPORT about the Argentine's captaincy: "His degree of commitment to the team is impressive. I’ve only seen him upset when he has not been able to help as he believes he should be able to."





Despite turning 32 in June later this year, SPORT add Messi has reached his best physical condition and that his reduced duty at international level with Argentina has helped him to maintain his peak fitness throughout the course of the season.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Having clinched his tenth La Liga title in total, Messi and his Barcelona side return to Champions League action on Wednesday when they take on Liverpool at the Camp Nou.