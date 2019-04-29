Massimiliano Allegri Provides Update on Juventus Future Amid Exit Rumours

April 29, 2019

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has insisted that he will stay at the club for at least another season despite reports suggesting that he could depart the Allianz Stadium this summer.

Having cantered to an eighth successive Serie A title, with five of them coming under Allegri's reign, the Bianconeri fell to a shock exit to Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals, leading to speculation that Allegri's time at the club could be up.

However, the Italian was adamant that with one year left on his current contract, he would seek to stay the remainder of his deal there, before then discussing his longer-term future with the club's president.

When asked about his future, Allegri revealed (as quoted by Tutto Juve): "If I stay? We've already said it. I stay at Juventus! I still have a year of contract, then we'll meet with the president."

The Italian also revealed that Juventus' exit in the last eight of the Champions League to Ajax was more down to the growing quality of many European teams in recent seasons, and admitted that it was a 'difficult' competition to win.

He added: "It is such a competition, it is difficult. There are teams that have taken so many years to win. Some will say that Juve has not won the cup for 23 years and it is true, but in the last five years the European level of the team has risen considerably."


With the Serie A title already secured, Juventus face Torino, AS Roma, Atalanta and Sampdoria in their final four games in the league, and have the opportunity to reach 100 points if they record victories in all their remaining matches.

