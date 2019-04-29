SEATTLE — When his Seattle Sounders salvaged a tie against San Jose last Wednesday, coach Brian Schmetzer wasn't shy about saying it felt like a loss. He had a far different feeling about another tie Sunday.

Jordan Morris scored for the Sounders in the first minute and Carlos Vela countered for Los Angeles FC three minutes later in a 1-1 draw.

The Sounders (5-1-3), who were routed 4-1 by LAFC last Sunday in California, played the final 72 minutes of regulation with 10 men after Cristian Roldan was sent off with a straight red card in the 18th minute. They also lost Kelvin Leerdam to a red card during second-half stoppage time after he tripped Diego Rossi on a breakaway just outside the penalty area.

''It's pro sports there are no moral victories,'' Schmetzer said. ''But this is about as close as it gets. These type of matches are critical to have, and have players step up. When the chips are down and you're under duress and the team has a performance like that, it makes me proud.''

Morris put the Sounders on the board with just 46 seconds elapsed. Leerdam took control on the attacking right side. He sent it through to Morris, who took it into the box and, from the right of the penalty spot, fired to the back left corner for his fourth of the season.

😱😱😱



It only took 46 seconds for @JMoSmooth13 to get the Sounders on the board! #SEAvLAFC https://t.co/vYh8tY2xDb — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 28, 2019

It was the second-earliest goal in team history. The only one earlier was 23 seconds in by Clint Dempsey against San Jose on March 14, 2015.

League scoring leader Vela tied it three minutes later for Los Angeles (7-1-2). Jordan Harvey sent a long ball down the left side, and Diego Rossi caught up with it. He crossed it into the box, and goalkeeper Stefan Frei came out to play it at the near post. But it went beyond his reach, dropping onto Vela's foot at the far post for an easy redirect for his 11th goal.

''We gave up an early goal and responded really well,'' Los Angeles coach Bob Bradley said. ''Then we have a long time to try to get another goal. It's just a matter in those situations of can you be sharp, can you get the timing, can you really make a play? We kept trying. It was just a day when we couldn't make a play when it mattered.''

In the 18th minute, Roldan and LAFC's Mark-Anthony Kaye got into a shoving match near the midfield line. Eduard Atuesta ran in to intervene, and Roldan tried to push him off, but struck Atuesta across the face. Referee Ted Unkel, after a discussion with the sideline official, pulled out the red card, dismissing Roldan for violent conduct.

Roldan did not dispute the hand-to-the-face call. But he insisted that it was not his intent.

''I make a good tackle, the ball goes out of bounds. I'm rushed by Kaye and I get pushed, so I defend myself and push him back,'' Roldan said. ''I get pushed again by another guy (Atuesta) and my hands go up in the air—completely accidental. I'm not here to disagree (with the call). But to be honest, it was not deliberate. It was a huge game, and I never want to hurt my team in any way.''

LAFC dominated possession (73 to 27%), and outshot the Sounders, 21-4. They had a wide-open chance for a go-ahead goal in the 48th minute when Christian Ramirez was standing alone in front of the left post, just a yard in front of the net. But his shot off his right foot flew over the top.

Morris had an opportunity to net the winner for Seattle during second-half stoppage time. But with the ball loose just outside the 6-yard box and LAFC goalkeeper Tyler Miller on the other side, Morris was not able to gain control and shoot before it was knocked away.

LA Galaxy 2, Real Salt Lake 1

CARSON, Calif. — Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Uriel Antuna scored and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Sunday night to extend their unbeaten streak to seven games.

Sebastian Lletget, who was being hounded on the left side, played a sliding cross around defender Aaron Herrera to Ibrahimovic for a first-timed left-footer that made it 2-1 in the 78th minute.

You don't want to upset the Lion. 🦁



Zlatan makes it 2-1! #LAvRSL https://t.co/lLl7fh68Fk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 29, 2019

Antuna, a 21-year old who signed on a one-year loan from Manchester City of the Premier League on Jan. 29, scored his first MLS goal to give the Galaxy (7-1-1) the lead in the 16th minute. Ibrahimovic, at the top of the box, side-stepped a pass from Diego Polenta, allowing it to lead Chris Pontius to the corner of the 6-yard box where he first-timed it to Antuna for the empty-net finish.

Herrera's shot from the right side of the box deflected off goalkeeper David Bingham to Donny Toia near the far post for the tap-in to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute. It was Toia's first MLS goal since June 20, 2015, when he played for the Montreal Impact.

Real Salt Lake (3-5-1) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

The Galaxy finished the month of April with 13 points, second-most in franchise history. The 1998 squad, which finished with 68 points and won the Supporters' Shield, had a 15-point April.

Minnesota United 1, D.C. United 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Angelo Rodriguez scored late and Minnesota United beat D.C. United 1-0 on Sunday to snap a three-game winless streak and get its first win at Allianz Field.

Minnesota played its first two MLS seasons at TCF Bank Arena in Minneapolis prior to the opening of Allianz Stadium on April 13.

Romain Metanire, on the right side, played an arcing entry to a charging Angelo Rodriguez, who side-netted the redirection from the corner of the 6-yard box to make it 1-0 in the 82nd minute.

There it is! Angelo Rodríguez breaks the deadlock and @MNUFC lead 1-0. #MINvDC https://t.co/2nIjUlwP9k — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 28, 2019

Minnesota (4-3-2) has back-to-back shutouts for the first time in franchise history. The Loons had just two shutouts in 2018.

D.C. United (5-3-2) had 13 total shots but just one on target and had a goal by rookie Donovan Pines disallowed after video review showed D.C.'s Frederic Brillant interfered with goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

Mannone, a 31-year old who signed with Minnesota on Feb. 10, had one save for his third MLS shutout.

Montreal Impact 1, Chicago Fire 0

MONTREAL — Omar Browne scored in the 83rd minute in his Major League Soccer debut to help the Montreal Impact beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 Sunday.

Browne took on two defenders along the touchline, fired a shot off midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and tapped the rebound past goalkeeper David Ousted. The 24-year-old Panamanian striker came in as a substitute in the 40th minute for the injured Clement Bayiha.

Evan Bush made two saves for his fifth shutout of the season. The Impact (5-3-2) have won two games in a row for the first time this year. The Fire dropped to 2-4-3.