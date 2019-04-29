Rafa Benitez Insists Newcastle Will Play to Win Ahead of Reunion With Title Chasing Liverpool

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has brushed aside suggestions that he may allow Liverpool to come away with victory on Saturday as his former club travel to St James' Park.

The 59-year old - who enjoyed a successful six-year spell at Anfield - has assured critics that his personal attachments to the Reds will not get in the way of his efforts to get another three points for the Magpies.

There have been suggestions that Benitez may look to aid his former club in their bid to win a first Premier League title, but the Spaniard was keen to stress that his side will do whatever it takes to pick up the three points.

As quoted Mirror, Benitez said: "We will do what we have done the whole season and that’s try to win the game.





“We play at home in front of our own fans and will try to do our best.

“It’s my responsibility to look after Newcastle and if I was on the other side, I would be expecting the opposition to do their best and the manager to try his best.”

Benitez's future at Newcastle has been called into question several times over the past few months, but the former Real Madrid boss was keen to focus on the club's support instead - praising their dedication of travelling up and down the country to back the team.

He added: “I’m really pleased with the fans, at home and away. Especially the fans who come such a long distance, to support the team and their manager. I’m really pleased with that.

“It’s the same as I said before, if we have any news we will let you know. Now, it’s just the game."

Although the Spaniard will be likely rooting for his former side to beat Manchester City to the title, it's clear he won't be doing them any favours this weekend and will instead target a 12th placed finish above Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Burnley.