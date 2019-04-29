Real Madrid Eye €100m-Rated Benfica Star Ferro as Part of Zinedine Zidane's Squad Overhaul

Real Madrid have enquired about the availability of Benfica defender Ferro, as manager Zinedine Zidane looks to rejuvenate his squad following a frustrating campaign.

Los Blancos have been linked with a huge number of star players, such as Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba, in their attempts to reestablish themselves as contenders for both the La Liga and Champions League titles next season.

Os treinadores da Liga NOS já escolheram e o Melhor Defesa do Mês em março é Ferro, jogador do SL Benfica 🥇👏#votenosmelhores #LigaPortugal pic.twitter.com/uyX8l1vtay — Liga Portugal (@ligaportugal) April 16, 2019

One of the names on Zidane's wish list is Ferro who, according to A Bola (via AS), has won over the French manager, despite having made just 15 senior appearances.

The 22-year-old centre-back has played his way into Benfica's first team in recent months and has now started ten of the club's last 11 league games, in a run in which Benfica have dropped points just once.

He also featured prominently in the Europa League and has showcased his eye for goal, finding the back of the net three times already, including one in his Primeira Liga debut - a 10-0 mauling of Nacional in February.

Aos 21 anos. Ferro estreia-se pela equipa principal do Benfica. 👏🏻 #SLBSCP pic.twitter.com/HqrWocABNf — SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) February 6, 2019

However, Zidane's approach was rebuffed by Benfica, who told him that Real would have to activate Ferro's release clause of €100m to lure him away from the club.

Real do not want to spend such a high fee on Ferro, and will instead focus their efforts on teammate Joao Felix, who could cost around €120m after his breakthrough campaign for Benfica.

Zidane has already secured a €50m deal for Porto's Eder Militao, so Real are not in desperate need of young defenders. They remain keen on Ferro, and they will continue to monitor his development in the hope that they may be able to secure a cheaper deal for the Portuguese defender in the near future.

Los Blancos' failures to compete in either the Champions League or La Liga has left many fans calling for numerous blockbuster signings to help the club restore their image. Hazard and Pogba are two names who have been constantly linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu and, should Real opt to pursue them both, they may be forced to rethink their move for Ferro.