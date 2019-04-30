Bayern Munich Eye Mauricio Pochettino as Shock Summer Replacement for Niko Kovac

By 90Min
April 30, 2019

Bayern Munich and Inter are said to be weighing up audacious bids to lure Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino away from north London this summer.

Despite leading the Bundesliga by two points going into their final three games, Bayern have been less than enthused with the progress the team have made under Niko Kovac, and are said to be considering alternatives going into this summer. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

According to France Football, as relayed by Sport Witness, Pochettino has now emerged as one of the prime targets, with the German side hopeful of convincing the Argentine of the project with the prospect of trophies.

As per the report, sources close to club president Uli Hoeness believe the club 'covet' the Tottenham tactician going into this summer, amid an expected overhaul of a squad that has been repeatedly criticised for its age.

Before this reveal, Corriere Dello Sport had reported Inter's interest in securing Pochettino's services, with Luciano Spalletti's future still uncertain despite the club's third-place position in Serie A with four games to go. 

While the competitiveness of the Italian league has been called into question in recent times, with Juventus' dominance showing no signs of stopping, the German side have endured a far greater challenge in the Bundesliga this season. 

The increased challenge of RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund that has emerged this campaign is understood to concern the Bayern hierarchy, forcing them to upgrade this summer, though the renewed difficulty could also be seen as a plus in pulling Pochettino away from the Premier League.

