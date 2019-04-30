Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Set to Undergo Surgery After Limping Off in Man Utd Draw

Chelsea centre back Antonio Rudiger is set to undergo knee surgery on Tuesday after hobbling off at Old Trafford on Sunday in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

The Blues defender was forced to come off after 65 minutes in that encounter, having had a huge hand in the team's leveller just before half time, and left the stadium on crutches after injuring his knee in an innocuous off-ball incident.



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, the German international is now set to undergo surgery, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the season.



Speaking to the club's official website immediately after the game, Maurizio Sarri admitted: "The most serious situation is Antonio Rudiger with his knee. Willian is in trouble at the moment but I think it’s only a knock so we can try to recover him. For the next match in the Europa League probably Antonio will be out."

And it now appears that this forecast was true, albeit overly optimistic, with the 26-year-old now looking unlikely to play for the Blues again this season, ahead of the semi final against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League and the club's two remaining Premier League clashes against Watford and Leicester City.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger requires knee surgery. Will have procedure today. More on @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) April 30, 2019

According to Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Rudiger is set to return to Rome, the city of his previous club, to undergo the surgery, which will be completed on Tuesday.

The former AS Roma man has become a key player at Stamford Bridge since his £31.5m move from the Italian capital, making 44 appearances across competitions this season, netting his sole goal in the home clash against United.

