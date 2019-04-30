FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Ranking the 13 Best Prime Icon Moments Cards

Ever since EA starting paying tribute to footballing legends in Ultimate Team, their cards have been must-haves for any keen FIFA player.

Prime Icon Moments cards pay tribute to, not only the legendary players themselves, but also some of the greatest footballing moments of their careers, and these prove to be some of the most valuable cards in the game.

Let's take a look at the best of them...

Pele (99)

Widely considered to be the greatest footballer of all time, it is hard to whittle Pele's career down to one particular moment. The one that stands out the most would have to be his World Cup win in 1970, where he scored the first of Brazil's goals as they beat Italy 4-1.

Diego Maradona (98)

Football fans weren't fortunate enough to see the careers of Pele and Diego Maradona overlap, but the pair were the outstanding players of the second half of the 20th century. The Argentinian's greatest moment would have to be his World Cup win in 1986, where he almost singlehandedly won Argentina their second ever World Cup trophy.

Ronaldo (97)

The original Ronaldo made up for his infamous 1998 World Cup final saga by winning the trophy with Brazil in 2002 as part of one of the best teams in international history. Supported by the likes of Rivaldo and Ronaldinho, Ronaldo scored a whopping eight goals in that tournament to earn him the Golden Boot - including two in the final to beat Germany 2-0.

Ronaldinho (95)

Despite playing second fiddle to Ronaldo throughout the 2002 World Cup, Ronaldinho's most iconic moment came against the one team R9 couldn't score against in that tournament - England. The Brazilian, known for his trickery, pulled off one of the most memorable free kick's in the competition's history.

40-yards out, with everybody set up to defend the cross, the magician whipped in a shot that looped over David Seaman and proved to be the decisive goal to put Brazil through to the semi-finals.

Johan Cruyff (95)

Arguably the man who shaped modern football as we know it, Cruyff was one of the most brilliant and creative players to ever grace the game. Turning his boyhood club Ajax into a European super club has to be his greatest moment. He was part of the team which won three consecutive European Cups between 1971 and 1973.

Paolo Maldini (95)

The Italian defender's career seemingly never ended, as Maldini spent 25 years at Milan, picking up over 650 appearances in the process. His defining moment came in the 1994 World Cup where he led his Italy team to the final, only to lose out on penalty kicks to Brazil in cruel fashion.

Eusebio (94)

Eusebio was unlucky to have played at the same time as Pele, as the Portuguese forward was nearly as lethal in front of goal, but had his career overshadowed by the Brazilian. Though he failed to ever win the World Cup, Eusebio was part of a legendary Portugal team who lifted the European Cup in 1962.

Marco van Basten (94)

The Dutch forward had an illustrious career which saw him score over 200 goals during spells with Ajax and AC Milan. The defining moment for Van Basten would have to be *that* goal in the Euro 1988 final against the Soviet Union. After the ball had been crossed to the back post, Van Basten blasted an incredible volley into the net from the tightest of angles. The goal sealed victory for Netherlands and earned the striker the Golden Boot award.

Ruud Gullit (94)

The former Chelsea man was part of the same European Cup-winning Netherlands team in 1988 in a fantastic year for Dutch football. Despite a prestigious career which spanned 20 years, Gullit's performances on the way to Netherlands' first ever European Cup win stands out as the defining period of his career.

Roberto Baggio (94)

More infamous than iconic, but Baggio's most memorable moment was in the final of the 1994 World Cup. Having blessed the tournament with great moments of skill and five goals on the way to the final, the Italian missed the decisive penalty in the shootout to give Brazil their fourth ever World Cup victory.

Thierry Henry (94)

Unstoppable in his prime, Henry spent a large part of his career as the world's deadliest finisher. His iconic moment was the role he played in Arsenal's 'Invincibles' season in 2003/04. The Frenchman scored an incredible 30 goals in a campaign which will go down in history as one of the greatest ever.

George Best (94)

The former Manchester United man was a legend on the pitch and a style icon off it. Arguably his greatest achievement was winning the European Cup with Manchester United in 1968, making them the first English club to do so. Best scored a brilliant solo goal in extra time to inspire his team to a memorable 4-1 win - all at the age of 22.

Lothar Matthaus (94)

Germany's most capped player with 150 appearances, the best of these came during the 1990 World Cup in Italy. He was a crucial part of the Germany side which cruelly eliminated England and went on to lift the trophy after beating Argentina in the final.