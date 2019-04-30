Izzy Christiansen Still Targeting England World Cup Place as She Nears Return After Ankle Surgery

England midfielder Izzy Christiansen hopes she could yet be fit in time for the 2019 Women's World Cup following a fibula fracture and ankle ligament damage suffered while playing for the Lionesses at the SheBelieves Cup in March.





The ex-Manchester City star, who now plays for French giants Lyon, underwent surgery soon afterwards, but has told BBC Sport that the operation was only to fix the fracture and fortunately not needed on the ligaments. She could therefore be back training in the 'next couple of weeks'.

Good morning! Thankyou for all the kind messages. I had successful ankle surgery last night and i’m looking forward to working hard to be fighting fit for @OLfeminin and @Lionesses soon. ❤️ #JustDoIt #Iwokeuplikethis pic.twitter.com/yqdgRo4bdj — Izzy Christiansen (@IzzyChr17) March 9, 2019

"I had a fibula fracture and some ligament damage and fortunately I didn't have to have surgery on the ligaments. I've been very diligent with my rehab the last six weeks," she explained.

Whether Christiansen will be able to prove her fitness in time remains to be seen, but England manager Phil Neville has been in close contact with the 27-year-old.

"Phil has checked in on me a few time and has been getting messages from my physios and videos of me running. I've still got six or seven weeks to play with and improve my fitness. I need to let go of the fear that I'm not quite 100% fit and crack on," Christiansen said.

No player wants to miss a World Cup, much less one who would usually be selected if not for injury, but Christiansen really is up against it and may have less time than she estimates as there are now just five-and-a-half weeks until the tournament begins.

And with England's domestic season due to finish in less than two weeks on 11 May and the Lionesses facing warm up friendlies against Denmark and Norway on 25 May and 1 June respectively, Neville is expected to name his World Cup squad very soon.

England are already missing key midfielder Jordan Nobbs this summer after the Arsenal star suffered cruciate ligament damage in November. As an experienced individual and vice-captain, Nobbs still has the option to travel with the squad to help where she can.

England will begin their World Cup campaign against Scotland in Nice on 9 June. That will be followed by further group games against Argentina (14 June) and Japan (19 June).