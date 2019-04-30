Jurgen Klopp Admits Barcelona Have 'Highest Quality Team' & Insists Liverpool Are 100% Focused

By 90Min
April 30, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Barcelona will prove to be a huge challenge in their Champions League semi-final, but insists his side are ready for the fight.

The two sides will meet on Wednesday at Camp Nou, before returning for the second leg at Anfield the following week, as they seek to book their place in the Champions League final.

Speaking ahead of the game, Klopp insisted he is well aware of the threat of Barcelona, but Liverpool are desperate to come out on top.

He said: "It's not only about [Lionel] Messi. They have the highest quality team. They are already champions. Messi said before the season he wants to bring back this cup and that sounds like a threat to all of us! But we want to go to the final as well."


With the Reds now sitting second in the Premier League title, Klopp was asked whether the Champions League is Liverpool's best chance of winning silverware this season.


He jokingly responded: “I don’t know. We still have to play Barcelona!


“It would be a massive mistake if you play Barcelona with 15% of your mind on NewcastleA result here gives us a good chance of doing the job at home. The better we are, the more emotional the atmosphere will be. We will see who is able to use the home advantage more.”

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Finally, Klopp offered an update on the fitness of Roberto Firmino, who missed the side's last league game with a muscle injury. 


"Bobby is here, he trained today and then tomorrow I will make a decision," Klopp revealed.

      Modal message