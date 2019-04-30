Manchester United Consider Triggering Jan Oblak Release Clause to Replace PSG Target David De Gea

Manchester United are seriously considering exercising Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak's €120 million buyout clause, according to reports.

The 26-year-old is regarded as one of world football's elite shot stoppers, and has been linked in recent weeks as a possible replacement for the recently out-of-sorts David de Gea, who in turn could be offered a big-money deal at Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

De Gea, whose Manchester United contract expires next summer, is wanted by the French side to replace veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon for around £50m, with the The Daily Star the latest publication to weigh in on the speculation.



Their exclusive claims De Gea will be offered £450,000-a-week at PSG - more than double his current deal at Old Trafford.

United are reportedly planning a rebuild in the summer after a difficult season, with a number of signings in various positions expected. While goalkeeper would not have been a priority even weeks ago, De Gea's dip in form and contract situation mean United could be tempted to cash in and move for Oblak.





The Slovenian is being seen as the successor for the man who has won the Red Devils' player of the year award four times in the past five years, according to ESPN. While he only signed a new Atletico contract in April, his deal does include a €120m buyout clause, which may not be enough to deter United.

However, even if United were to attempt a summer upgrade with Oblak for De Gea, they might be rebuffed by the player himself. The 26-year-old Slovenian is believed to only be considering leaving the Wanda Metropolitano for a team playing Champions League football next season.

Meanwhile, De Gea has been immense since his move from Atletico in 2011, but his recent run of errors has become a major problem for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with many calling for the 28-year-old to be dropped for United's final two games of the season.

The Spain international has made three errors leading to goals in his last four matches, as many as he had made in his previous 128 fixtures, with his latest gaffe costing his side a win in their massive home clash against Chelsea, a result which means United are three points away from the Premier League's top four.