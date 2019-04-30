Real Madrid Open Tanguy Ndombele Talks But Lyon President Prefers Juventus Sale

Real Madrid are looking to begin their summer revamp with talks already talking place with Olympique Lyonnais over a move for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. However, Los Blancos face competition from Juventus.

The France international has enjoyed a fabulous campaign for the Ligue 1 side, providing six assists in 29 league games, while also being a standout performer for them in this season's Champions League.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

The 22-year-old has already been linked with a host of European clubs in recent times - Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain to name a few - but according to Spanish media outlet AS, it appears Real Madrid have stolen a march on their European rivals.

The report claims that representatives of the midfielder - who is contracted to Lyon until 2023 - have travelled to Spain's capital to conduct talks with Los Blancos over a view to a summer move, as Zinedine Zidane looks to overhaul his squad ahead of next season.

Real Madrid will finish this season without winning a trophy due exiting both the Champions League and Copa del Rey before even reaching the respected finals, and appear set to finish third in La Liga, while having to watch Barcelona win the league this season.

While the Spanish giants target younger players with potential, with the talented Ndombele certainly fitting the bill, Juve appear to be their biggest competition for the Frenchman, that is according to Lyon's president Jean-Michel Aulas.

The club president has even revealed that the Turin-based club would be the landing spot of Ndombele this summer if they were to receive the same offer from every prospected buyer.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Speaking to Tuttosport (via Football Italia) he said: "It’s true that Juventus are after Ndombele.

But there’s also PSG, Manchester United and City. I’d honestly like to see Ndombele at Juventus with Pjanic, a player we launched at Lyon and who I’m still very attached to.

"We’ll see what happens. I won’t talk about money. Economic parameters are the priority when selling players, but I’d like to sell him to Andrea Agnelli if all the offers were the same."