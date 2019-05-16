Carli Lloyd Notches Brace, Three Other Players Score in USWNT's Lopsided Win Over New Zealand

There were plenty of goals to go around Thursday as Carli Lloyd notched a brace while Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis also added goals in a dominant USWNT win over New Zealand. 

By Kellen Becoats
May 16, 2019

The USWNT put on quite a show Thursday for the raucous crowd in attendance at Busch Stadium in St. Louis as Carli Lloyd, Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis all got on the scoresheet to lead the U.S. to a comfortable 5-0 win over New Zealand.

It looked like it might be another frustrating game for the Americans after they struggled to finish chances early on Sunday in their match against South Africa but a couple of missed chances were all forgotten in the 35th minute when Megan Rapinoe found herself in a bit of space down the left flank and put in a beautiful ball that led to an easy tap-in for Tobin Heath and the first of many goals for the U.S. 

It didn't take long for the Americans to find a second, as a smart cross—from a similar area of the pitch that Rapinoe crossed it in from—by Lindsey Horan found a sprinting Rose Lavelle to make the score 2-0 in the 39th.

As the U.S. kept the intensity up throughout the second half, Jill Ellis opted to bring on a number of attacking players, including Carli Lloyd, to try and give some minutes to her impressive stable of forwards, and was immediately rewarded by Lloyd scoring with her first touch seconds after coming on.

Lloyd got her second in the 83rd minute and another substitute, Sam Mewis, capped off the scoring a minute later to complete the 5-0 romp. 

The game also saw Ali Krieger—who had been frozen out of the USWNT squad for quite some time—earn her 100th cap for the national team after coming on in the second half. 

The USNWT next match is against Mexico on May 26.

